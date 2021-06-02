Case Lodged against Tiger Shroff for violating Coronavirus norms

Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus, restrictions on movement have been imposed in various parts of India including Mumbai. Tiger Shroff has reportedly landed in trouble with the authorities. Allegedly, a case has been reported against Tiger for violating the COVID 19 SOPs on Wednesday. The Baaghi 3 actor was found roaming around at Bandra Bandstand in the evening without a valid reason, said a Mumbai Police official.

According to the report, Tiger was roaming around the Bandra Bandstand area in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline which restricts the movement of people without a reason according to the Coronavirus lockdown SOPs. A case has been lodged under section 188 of the IPC. While case is filed, no arrest has been made as it is a bailable offence. “A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn’t give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC,” the official said. The actor is yet to react on the report of the case.