Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Disha Patani shares an adorable picture with mother-in-law to be

Hina Masood

05th Jun, 2021. 01:06 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Disha Patani

Recently, Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a cute and adorable picture with her rumored boyfriend’s mother with a birthday wish on it, Ayesha’s daughter Krishna also shared a family pic.

The Radhe actress, Disha Patani posted a picture with Tiger shroff’s mother wishing her Birthday. Tiger Shroff and also wished her on her birthday. Disha called Ayesha the “most beautiful” in her post on Instagram Stories. Ayesha’s children, Krishna Shroff and Tiger, have also posted pictures on her birthday.

Sharing a picture she wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful.” She also posted heart emojis alongside the caption.

Ayesha also shared some of her Birthday celebration pictures on her Instagram account in which the decoration of the house is fills with balloons and other decorating stuff which shows the message “Happy birthday to our queen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

Saturday is also the day when Jackie Shroff and Ayesha knot the tie, Saturday is also marked as their wedding anniversary.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Yami Gautam
4 hours ago
Yami Gautam steals the show with her Bridal trousseau, simple yet elegant

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently got married to Indian writer and Director...
Pearl V Puri
6 hours ago
Badtameez Dil actor Pearl V Puri arrested for alleged rape of minor

Hindi Drama’s actor Pearl V Puri who started his career in the...
Kareena
7 hours ago
Kareena once said she would not fall in love with an older man

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan have been...
Yami Gautam
18 hours ago
Indian Actress Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam, beautiful Indian actress on Friday surprised her fans by revealing...
Juhi Chawla
18 hours ago
Indian High Court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla

Indian court has rejected plea filed by Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla against...
Deepika Padukone
1 day ago
Work from home outfits featuring Deepika Padukone

Increase the glamour of your work-from-home meetings by taking outfit inspiration from...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
16 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
18 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
20 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Shweta Tiwari
22 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently did a fascinating...