Disha Patani shares an adorable picture with mother-in-law to be

Recently, Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a cute and adorable picture with her rumored boyfriend’s mother with a birthday wish on it, Ayesha’s daughter Krishna also shared a family pic.

The Radhe actress, Disha Patani posted a picture with Tiger shroff’s mother wishing her Birthday. Tiger Shroff and also wished her on her birthday. Disha called Ayesha the “most beautiful” in her post on Instagram Stories. Ayesha’s children, Krishna Shroff and Tiger, have also posted pictures on her birthday.

Sharing a picture she wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful.” She also posted heart emojis alongside the caption.

Ayesha also shared some of her Birthday celebration pictures on her Instagram account in which the decoration of the house is fills with balloons and other decorating stuff which shows the message “Happy birthday to our queen.”

Saturday is also the day when Jackie Shroff and Ayesha knot the tie, Saturday is also marked as their wedding anniversary.