Fans Pay A Teary-Eyed Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput On Death Anniversary

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 11:39 am
Sushant Singh Rajput one-year death anniversary

Fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who said to have committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14,  2020, are remembering him on his first death anniversary today.

Fans flooded Twitter with images, GIFs, and popular quotes by Sushant Singh and recalled how sincere and intellectual he was.

In his career, the iconic actor had been a part of many films such as MS Dhoni, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Dil Bechara, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Kai Po Che among others.

Several Twitter users expressed how much they miss their favourite actor and how they wish he could come back.

As nepotism is on the verge in India, the actor’s abilities were taken for granted and he also missed out on many other big-ticket projects.

Moreover, Indian filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra has shared multiple pictures with the late actor along with a heartfelt caption.

“Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here’s hoping I’ll see you once again. Miss you Brother,” he captioned on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra)

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra home. The actor’s father, KK Singh, had lodged a complaint with the Patna police on July 25, accusing Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and others. In the FIR, he had also accused Rhea of siphoning off crores from the actor’s bank account.

After KK Singh’s FIR, Rhea moved to the Supreme Court and a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe was ordered. The case is also being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

More About The Late Actor:

Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting journey with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then played a leading role in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta, which made him a household name.

The show starred his then-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, as the female lead. Sushant then made a transition from TV to Bollywood by playing a leading role in the 2013 film Kai Po Che.

His last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, a light-hearted drama that hit the screens in September 2019. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, released posthumously on July 24, 2020.

The film introduced Sanjana Sanghi and was the Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster The Fault In Our Stars.

