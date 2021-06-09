‘I didn’t shower for two days’ says Parineeti as she ‘Came to set in filth’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recalling the shooting scene in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, for which she didn’t shower for two days as she came to set in filth.

Actress Parineeti Chopra has revealed that she did not shower for the whole two-day shoot for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti’s character was dealing with a miscarriage in the moment in question, which took place in a mountain chalet.

In an interview, she admitted to sleeping in ‘filth’ and arriving at the set the next day unwashed. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and co-starring Arjun Kapoor had a shaky theatrical release earlier this year but gained traction after its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Parineeti told PeepingMoon, “That whole sequence, we shot over two or three days in that hut. And as an actor — I really don’t know how people are going to react to this information — but I didn’t shower for two days, for that sequence.”

She went on saying, “And that location was filthy. When I used to finish the day of the shoot and go back home, I used to be covered with mud. My hair was white because of the dust. I never used to clean. I would go back, sleep, come the next day to shoot, in that filth.”

