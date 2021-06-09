Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

‘I didn’t shower for two days’ says Parineeti as she ‘Came to set in filth’

Hina Masood

09th Jun, 2021. 04:29 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Parineeti

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recalling the shooting scene in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, for which she didn’t shower for two days as she came to set in filth.

Actress Parineeti Chopra has revealed that she did not shower for the whole two-day shoot for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti’s character was dealing with a miscarriage in the moment in question, which took place in a mountain chalet.

In an interview, she admitted to sleeping in ‘filth’ and arriving at the set the next day unwashed. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and co-starring Arjun Kapoor had a shaky theatrical release earlier this year but gained traction after its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Parineeti told PeepingMoon, “That whole sequence, we shot over two or three days in that hut. And as an actor — I really don’t know how people are going to react to this information — but I didn’t shower for two days, for that sequence.”

She went on saying, “And that location was filthy. When I used to finish the day of the shoot and go back home, I used to be covered with mud. My hair was white because of the dust. I never used to clean. I would go back, sleep, come the next day to shoot, in that filth.”

Parineeti Chopra is an Indian actress and singer who appears in Hindi films. Chopra is a recipient of several accolades, including a Filmfare and National Film Award. She has been appearing on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2013.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Amitabh Bachchan
2 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over the ongoing covid-19 crisis

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and issued a...
Kirti Kulhari
2 hours ago
Why Kirti Kulhari is bored of playing white characters?

Bollywood Actor Kirti Kulhari gets bored of playing white characters. Now she...
Dilip Kumar
3 hours ago
Dilip Kumar undergoes successful pleural aspiration procedure

Bollywood screen icon Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to the hospital after...
Katrina Kaif
9 hours ago
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating, confirms Harsh Varrdhan

Katrina Kaif has been keeping a low profile now days but buzz...
Katrina Kaif
9 hours ago
“Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.” confirms Harshvarrdhan

 Katrina Kaif the sensation of Bollywood and the Handsome Hunk, Vicky Kaushal’s...
Vidya Balan
22 hours ago
Vidya Balan announces Sherni is here in her printed saree shoot

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan announces the arrival of Sherni in new photos...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United
1 min ago
PSL 2021: ‘Lahore Qalandars’ choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

‘Lahore Qalandars’ have won the toss and decided to bowl first against...
Amitabh Bachchan
2 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over the ongoing covid-19 crisis

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and issued a...
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget
4 mins ago
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors...
Maryam Nawaz
7 mins ago
PTI government has provided air bases to the United States: Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI...