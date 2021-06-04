Indian High Court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla

Indian court has rejected plea filed by Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla against 5G network technology.

According to the details, the plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court stating that it is defective and filed for gaining publicity.

Also read: Work from home outfits featuring Deepika Padukone

A single bench court noted that Juhi Chawla circulated the website link of the hearing on social media and said that it appears the suit was filed to garner publicity.

News reports said that a fine of Rs 2 million was imposed on the actress as well as other plaintiffs for “abusing the process of law and wasting the court’s time.”

According to media reports, the court order said, “Plaintiffs abused process of law. Costs of Rs 20 lakh is imposed on plaintiffs. It appears suit was for publicity. Juhi Chawla circulated link of the hearing on social media,”