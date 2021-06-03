Double Click 728 x 90
Janhvi Kapoor opens up about Sridevi’s advice

Shariq Tahir

03rd Jun, 2021. 11:48 am
Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor opens up about the relationship she had with her late mother Sridevi.

In an interview with Elle India, the actress spoke about the Bollywood icon Siridevi and the advice she received from her before she entered the industry.

“Just powerful women around me. From my peers, Alia (Bhatt), Sara (Ali Khan) to Beyoncé to even my sister, it is inspiring to see women who embrace themselves and don’t depend on anyone for anything. It’s exactly what my mother also told me. ‘Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity’,” she said.

Regarding the death of her mother and how she coped with it, Janhvi said: “Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether.”

