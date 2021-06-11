Kareena Kapoor is all set for the weekend as she shares a no-makeup look

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her new shirt and a makeup-free look on Instagram on Friday.

Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan is also looking forward to the weekend. On Friday, she shared a fresh-faced selfie and even showed fans her new shirt.

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a white shirt with ‘Fragile’ written on it. “#FragileFriday waiting for the weekend,”

Even amid the lockdown, Kareena has been sharing photos and videos regularly from her home.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, she shared a compilation of images of her son Taimur taken at the beach. She captioned the shot, “Protect Heal Love #WorldEnvironmentalDay.”