Kareena once said she would not fall in love with an older man

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 10:42 am
Kareena

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan have been married for almost ten years, and their age difference is ten years.

In an interview, Kareena Kapoor once said that she would not fall in love with an older man on screen, because her age difference of ten years is enough in real life with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena made the remarks while commenting on Karan Johar’s program in 2010, which was not ‘Coffee with Karan’, but a promotional material for the film ‘We are Family’.

On this occasion, Karan Johar had asked Kareena if she would play the role of a young girl who falls in love with a person older than her, and who she would prefer being casted with.

Kareena replied in the negative saying she would not want to fall in love with an older man. Karan replied to this saying, “Why? Aren’t you in love with one right now?” Kareena replied saying, “Saif is anyway 10 years older than me. Now older than that I can’t handle. Older than that I’m not interested.”

The ever young Bollywood power couple Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have acted together in many films including Agent Vinod, Kurbaan and Omkara, and the two actors fell in love while working in the film ‘Tashan.’

