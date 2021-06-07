Deepika Padukone dislikes the color yellow, yet she slayed in all yellow looking gorgeous and stunning,

Deepika Padukone can carry off any look, but she does have a color that she dislikes. Yes, the actress despises yellow, which is why we’ve only seen her wear it 10 times in her whole career.

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi-language films. Her first screen appearance was in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video “Naam Hai Tera” in 2005. Padukone made her film debut by playing the titular role in the Kannada-language film Aishwarya (2006). Her first Hindi film release came the following year with Farah Khan’s melodrama Om Shanti Om, in which she played dual roles opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The gorgeous and beautiful red carpet look. The actress chose a one-shouldered gown and let it do all of the talking. Everything was quite different from her usual style, with side-swept waves and a neutral makeup look, but it still managed to steal the show.

With a long embroidered kurta and matching leggings, the desi outfit was straightforward. The way she styled it was the star of the show. A gorgeous appearance was created with sleek hair, bold jewelry, and neutral makeup.

The contrasting crimson embroidered border on this Anamika Khanna masterpiece is a pleasure in and of itself. She wore her hair in a textured low bun and accessorized with silver jewelry.