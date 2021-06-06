Double Click 728 x 90
Rohanpreet Singh wishes Neha Kakkar on her 33rd birthday

Muhammad Noman

06th Jun, 2021. 07:43 pm
Neha Kakkar

Indian singer Rohanpreet Singh shared a heart touching birthday note for his wife Neha Kakkar, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Sunday.

Rohanpreet Singh took photo and video sharing application Instagram and wrote, “Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar Today Is Your Birthday. Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga..

“I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love. I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!! God Bless You Nehu My Queen.”

 

