Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan, has garnered a lot of fame on social media because of coming to the forefront as the Bollywood star’s doppelgänger.

Social media users and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are flabbergasted at Ibrahim’s extraordinary resemblance to King Khan and have expressed their amazement on his social media posts.

Ibrahim Qadri has more than 43,000 followers on Instagram owing to his extraordinary resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. After garnering fame on the social networking site Instagram, Ibrahim has also become a celebrity on the video sharing app, TikTok.

A look at Ibrahim’s account suggests that he is from India.