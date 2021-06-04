Double Click 728 x 90
Shanaya Kapoor shares a throwback picture with Sridevi’s daughter

Hina Masood

04th Jun, 2021. 04:52 pm
Shanaya Kapoor

Recently Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor shared an adorable and cute throwback picture with her cousin Khushi Kapoor on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shanaya Kapoor dropped a mirror selfie with Siridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and the pictures show the chemistry the two cousins have. The post was captioned, “get ready with us #throwback”.

In the picture, Shanaya is donned in jeans, a brown crop top, and a white jacket, while Khushi is dressed in striped pants and a knotted shirt over a crop top. Shanaya wore her hair down, while Khushi wore it in braids.

