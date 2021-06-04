Recently Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor shared an adorable and cute throwback picture with her cousin Khushi Kapoor on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shanaya Kapoor dropped a mirror selfie with Siridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and the pictures show the chemistry the two cousins have. The post was captioned, “get ready with us #throwback”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

In the picture, Shanaya is donned in jeans, a brown crop top, and a white jacket, while Khushi is dressed in striped pants and a knotted shirt over a crop top. Shanaya wore her hair down, while Khushi wore it in braids.