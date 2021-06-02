Double Click 728 x 90
Sunny Leone takes aim with a bow and arrow while playing archery

Raba Noor

02nd Jun, 2021. 08:17 pm
Sunny Leone

Bollywood bold actress, Sunny Leone posted her new picture on Instagram in which she can be seen engaged in playing archery between shoots.

The stunning star takes aim with a bow and arrow, dressed casually in stunning yellow shorts and a crop top. She completed her look with sunglasses.

The Ek Paheli Leela actress captioned the post with, “Thru your heart,”

Check out her post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

On the work front, Sunny is currently shooting for her upcoming psychological thriller film “Shero“. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

 

