Bollywood actress, Sara Ali Khan who is an avid social media user, shares a glimpse of her three favorite things.

Simmba actress posted a video clip in her Instagram story featuring an early morning cup of black tea, the sun, and the moon.

She revealed her morning cuppa is one of the three things she loves.

She wrote “My three favorite things and indicates the things with three emoji’s sun, moon, and tea.

Have a look at her story: