‘Wish I could give you more’ says Rohanpreet on Neha’s Birthday bash

Hina Masood

07th Jun, 2021. 02:47 pm
Neha Kakkar

On the special occasion of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s Birthday, her husband shared some cute and adorable pictures and videos of the celebration of her birthday bash. She celebrated her first birthday as a married woman on Sunday.

Signing sensation, Neha recently celebrated her Birthday with her Hubby Rohanpreet Singh as her husband made her special day very special by giving her cute surprises and gifts.

Neha and Rohanpreet, who tied the knot in 2020, both took to social media to share glimpses of the birthday celebrations.

Rohanpreet in an Instagram post shared pictures of them at the party, and wrote in his caption, “Your First Birthday with Me.. I wish I could give you much more.. Anyway.. Happiest Birthday My Life!! My Queen @nehakakkar.” On Instagram Stories, Neha shared a couple of quick videos of the set-up, which featured goodies placed on a table, and her name plastered on the wall behind it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)

