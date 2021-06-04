Double Click 728 x 90
Work from home outfits featuring Deepika Padukone

Hina Masood

04th Jun, 2021. 05:00 pm
Deepika Padukone

Increase the glamour of your work-from-home meetings by taking outfit inspiration from the ever-stylish Deepika Padukone.

Working from home can be extremely boring and demotivating at times. However, dressing up can boost your mood and make you feel more motivated to work in your comfort zone.

If you want to be fun and sociable but are unable to go out, dressing up in stylish clothing can add oomph to your look and lift your mood. It might also cheer your colleagues and motivate them to dress up and look joyful. The current scenario can get a lot easier to deal with if we bring positivity upon ourselves and onto others.

She wore a white high round neck top with exaggerated bouffant sleeves, which she paired with relaxed flared denim jeans. She accessorized her simple ensemble with gold accessories and metallic sneakers. Take a look:

Working in your pajamas can be really fun, you certainly cannot attend your work calls in them. It is time to get rid of your pajamas and slip into something equally comfortable but also extremely stylish and classy

Deepika’s statement-making outfit by Ashish Gupta is a great inspiration for work from home wear. It featured a white tank top paired with denim jeans

You can ditch the long pants and opt for biker shorts for the perfect summer work from home outfit.

Deepika looked impeccable as she nailed the basic look with high-waisted mom jeans that were rolled up to the ankles paired with a simple oversized black tee.

Take tips from Deepika Padukone on how to make even the most basic outfits fun and glamorous

