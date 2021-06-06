Double Click 728 x 90
Yami Gautam shares Pictures from her private wedding ceremony with Aditya Dhar

06th Jun, 2021. 07:54 pm
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam surprised her fans on Friday when she shared photographs of her secret wedding to director Aditya Dhar. While the ceremony was private, over the weekend the beautiful actress has been sharing sneak peeks and snippets from the wedding for her fans to see. Just now, Yami shared two more pictures from the final Varmala ceremony where the bride and groom exchange floral garlands.
In the first photo, Yami can be seen smiling as Aditya is lost in some thoughts and in the second photo, Yami can be seen putting her Varmala on Aditya’s neck. Alongside the lovely pictures, the actress wrote: “Memories for a lifetime.”

 

 

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently got married to Indian writer and Director Aditya Dhar. Yami’s fans love everything about her wedding and sending their best wishes to the newlywed couple.
The actress shared a photo from her nuptials with Aditya Dhar. Her wedding ceremony was an intimate one that was reportedly held in Himachal Pradesh.

 

