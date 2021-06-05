Double Click 728 x 90
Yami Gautam steals the show with her Bridal trousseau, simple yet elegant

Hina Masood

05th Jun, 2021. 01:27 pm
Yami Gautam

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently got married to Indian writer and Director Aditya Dhar. Yami’s fans love everything about her wedding and sending their best wishes to the newlywed couple.

The actress shared a photo from her nuptials with Aditya Dhar. Her wedding ceremony was an intimate one that was reportedly held in Himachal Pradesh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Sparks flew almost from day 1: Here&#39;s how Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar fell in love

Aditya Dhar and right from the photos, the bridal attire and the small guest list, everything screams simplicity.

The Kaabil actress, Yami Gautam chose a traditional red saree. A matching half-sleeved top was draped over the red and gold woven number. While the saree was simple, the actress went for a more elaborate look with her jewellery. A mangtika, nose pin, drop earrings, and layers of gold necklaces were among her bridal jewellery.

Yami Gautam’s bridal trousseau was all about keeping simplicity and elegance alive

The actress went for a classic beauty look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a red lip, despite the fact that there was a lot going on with the jewellery.

Yami also shared few photos from her Mehendi ceremony and they perfectly match the simple and intimate vibe that Gautam aimed for.

Yami Gautam Wedding Photos: Inside pictures from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar&#39;s private wedding

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

