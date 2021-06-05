Yami Gautam steals the show with her Bridal trousseau, simple yet elegant

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently got married to Indian writer and Director Aditya Dhar. Yami’s fans love everything about her wedding and sending their best wishes to the newlywed couple.

The actress shared a photo from her nuptials with Aditya Dhar. Her wedding ceremony was an intimate one that was reportedly held in Himachal Pradesh.

Aditya Dhar and right from the photos, the bridal attire and the small guest list, everything screams simplicity.

The Kaabil actress, Yami Gautam chose a traditional red saree. A matching half-sleeved top was draped over the red and gold woven number. While the saree was simple, the actress went for a more elaborate look with her jewellery. A mangtika, nose pin, drop earrings, and layers of gold necklaces were among her bridal jewellery.

The actress went for a classic beauty look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a red lip, despite the fact that there was a lot going on with the jewellery.

Yami also shared few photos from her Mehendi ceremony and they perfectly match the simple and intimate vibe that Gautam aimed for.