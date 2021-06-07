Double Click 728 x 90
Ye Jawani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Married To Her Fiancé In Australia

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 12:20 pm
Evelyn Sharma Wedding

A German model and Indian film actress Evelyn Sharma has tied the knot with an Australia-based dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate wedding ceremony last month.

Evelyn Sharma, popularly known for her role in Ye Jawani Hai Deewani, got married on May 15 in Australia and treats fans with adorable wedding pictures on her Instagram.

“Mr & Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

The actress donned an all-white net gown with minimal makeup and complimented her look with small earrings.

“Forever,” the caption on another post read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

The couple got engaged in October 2019. Sharma announced the news with a picture of them kissing on her Instagram handle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Earlier, speaking Evelyn said that she was overjoyed. “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together,” she said.

The actress added, “We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us.”

