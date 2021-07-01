Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ajay Devgn expresses his gratitude as he shares a note on doctors’ day

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 11:46 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn the Indian actor, director, and producer shared a heartfelt note on his tweeter account as he celebrating National Doctors’ day.

People all throughout the country are honoring doctors and medical personnel on National Doctors’ Day. Many celebrities have resorted to social media to send heartfelt messages.

For everyone in the world, things have been difficult. Everyone has been doing their best to aid others during these trying times.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor wrote: “Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty Today, my thoughts & prayers are with the medical fraternity, who’ve served us selflessly through this pandemic. And, even otherwise. #NationalDoctorsDay.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kajol
2 hours ago
Kajol expresses her gratitude as she shared a sweet note on doctors’ day

Kajol the actress of Bollywood and the sensation of 90’s films, shared...
Celebs
2 hours ago
Celebs who shares sweet notes on National Doctors’ Day

Madhuri Dixit the sensation of Bollywood along with Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted...
Anushka Sharma
3 hours ago
Anushka Sharma spotted sauntering with Vamika in the streets of England

A picture of renowned Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma walking in...
Shah Rukh Khan
4 hours ago
Why was Shah Rukh Khan called ‘Maal Gaadi’ in school?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had revealed in an interview that he...
The Kapil Sharma Show
13 hours ago
How much Kapil Sharma charge for one episode? Fans got shocked

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has increased remuneration for the third season of...
Kareena Kapoor Refugee
17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21st anniversary of her Bollywood debut movie, Refugee

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 21 years of her debut movie,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AirCar prototype completes its first ever inter-city flight
4 mins ago
AirCar prototype completes its first inter-city flight

The name "flying car" is a bit misleading. Many of the vehicles...
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue
16 mins ago
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, Twitter was down for various users...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch
19 mins ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders of the Oppo A16 have appeared on Twitter...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
27 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 1st July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...