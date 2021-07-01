Ajay Devgn expresses his gratitude as he shares a note on doctors’ day

Ajay Devgn the Indian actor, director, and producer shared a heartfelt note on his tweeter account as he celebrating National Doctors’ day.

People all throughout the country are honoring doctors and medical personnel on National Doctors’ Day. Many celebrities have resorted to social media to send heartfelt messages.

For everyone in the world, things have been difficult. Everyone has been doing their best to aid others during these trying times.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor wrote: “Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty Today, my thoughts & prayers are with the medical fraternity, who’ve served us selflessly through this pandemic. And, even otherwise. #NationalDoctorsDay.”