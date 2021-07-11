Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrates 6 months birthday of Vamika

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has shared a bunch of beautiful pictures on the six-month birthday of her daughter Vamika. She and her husband Virat Kohli celebrated the day with a picnic in the park.

Took to Instagram, Anushka shared a bunch of family pictures with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

“Her one smile can change our whole world around. I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.” she captioned the post.

Have a look:

In the photos, Anushka can be seen lying on a picnic mat with Vamika resting on top of her. She is donning a pink shirt pairing with blue jeans, point something out in the sky to her daughter. A second picture shows Vamika in Virat’s arms. He is giving her a hug and she is seen wearing a pink and peach striped frock with pink boots. There is also a picture of the cake, decorated with flowers.

It may be recalled that on January 11 this year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a daughter whom they named Vamika.