Arjun Kapoor feels odd when Janhvi calls him ‘bhaiyya’

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 10:29 am
Arjun Kapoor Janhvi

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor says that he finds it very strange and new when Janhvi Kapoor addresses him as Arjun Bhaiyya. Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have been living with their step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor ever since their mother Sridevi passed away in 2018.

He says he is not yet accustomed to being called ‘bhaiiya’ by his step-sister, but says he has never told his step-sisters how to address him.

During a Clubhouse Session with Bollywood Film Club on Sunday, host Aniruddha Guha gave Arjun the title of Disney + Hot Star while subtitling his episode of Koffee With Karan accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor, and changed it to Arjun Bhaiyya.

Arjun says that only his real sister Anshula calls him brother, but when Janhvi calls him Arjun bhai, he feels very strange.

The thing is, ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ still sounds very strange to me, only because Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very strange way. ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that, it still feels very, very new to me, actually.”

“I think it just comes very naturally to Janhvi to call me ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ because I have never even told her, ‘You should call me this’ or call me that,” he added.

It should be noted that Arjun and Anshula were born to Bonnie Kapoor’s first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of Bonnie Kapoor’s second wife Sridevi.

