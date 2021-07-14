Double Click 728 x 90
Dia Mirza Announces Birth Of baby boy Three Months After Her Marriage

Arhama Altaf

14th Jul, 2021. 12:03 pm
Dia Mirza baby boy

Bollywood’s iconic actress Dia Mirza has announced the birth of her baby boy, whom she had welcomed in the month of May.

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi shared the happy news of their baby boy’s arrival after two months. They named him Avyaan Azaad.

The actress took to her Instagram and penned a detailed note expressing her true emotions with a quote by Elizabeth Stone and wrote: “To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”

Mirza revealed that their son was born premature and is being taken care of since then at a hospital.

“These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” she wrote.

 

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” the actress added.

She also added a thank you note for her well-wishers and family members.

Soon after the joyful news broke out, several Bollywood celebs jumped in to congratulate Mirza and extended well-wishes for the newborn.

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony in February this year. Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. She is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed film Thappad.

