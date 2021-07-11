Kareena Kapoor Exhibits Her Pregnancy Experiences In Her New Book

Bollywood’s beauty queen Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced the launch of her new book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. She has called it her ‘third child’.

Taking to Instagram, the iconic actress shared a video clip in which she is seen wearing oven mitts and taking out a book placed on a baking tray from the oven in the kitchen. Kareena Kapoor is heard saying, “So what’s been baking? This is what’s been baking.”

The mother of two also detailed her entire pregnancy journey and how she managed to write her book.

“This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies,” the caption along with her post read.

“In many ways, this book is like my third child…from conception to its birth today, she added.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s first child – son Taimur – was born in December 2016, he is four now. Earlier this year, the couple had welcomed their second child – a baby son.