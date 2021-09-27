Alia Bhatt spotted in Rajasthan celebrating her beau Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly arrived in Jodhpur to celebrate the latter’s 39th birthday there.

The lovebirds were spotted in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, according to Indian media, and pictures of them exiting the airport have been circulated on social media by fan groups.

Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for more than three years, are said to be looking for a wedding destination in Rajasthan. Ranbir Kapoor’s 38th birthday was spent with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Alia last year.

Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd birthday. The Gully Boy actor had turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dad’s birthday party.