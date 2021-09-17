Heavily pregnant Neha Dhupia enjoys ‘pool party for two’; see pictures

Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia, who is all set to welcome her second baby with Angad Bedi, usually treats fans with her happy moments from the most adorable maternity days.

Neha Dhupia, this time, decided to share pictures from her pool party. “Pool party for two,” she captioned in the post shared on Instagram.

The actress can be seen happily posing for the camera, dressed in a black swimsuit. Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy glow is hard to miss in the pictures and is quite evident.

However, her insta fam loved the pictures and the comments section of her post was filled with heart reacts from her fans.

Also, the actress has also been keeping herself physically active by continuing with her yoga sessions under an expert.

Neha and Angad had announced their second pregnancy on July 19 with a post that was captioned, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.”

The couple has been married for over three years now. They welcomed a baby girl, Mehr, on November 18, 2018.

Neha Dhupia has featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

She also judged the reality show Roadies.

On the other hand, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier, he also starred in the web series The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati.