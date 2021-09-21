Kareena Kapoor celebrates 41st birthday with a deluge of wishes from fellow stars

Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in the Maldives, is enjoying her 41st birthday celebrations with lovely wishes and prayers alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir.

A number of fellow celebrities, fans and family members celebrated Kareena Kapoor a very joyous birthday. From Kangana to Katrina, Check out who all have wished the beautiful mommy of two.

On the other hand, sister Karisma Kapoor dug out a cute childhood photo of Kareena and herself and it left the internet in complete awe.

“Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline. love you the mostest,” she captioned the lovely snap.

Moreover, the Agent Vinod star took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a wonderful picture alongside hubby on her birthday and it was stunningly beautiful. Kareena just used a heart emoji and the date to express herself. Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in a private ceremony. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir earlier in 2021. However, they have faced a lot of criticism on social media over the names of their kids.

On the work front, the actress has featured in multiple blockbuster films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met, among others.

She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.