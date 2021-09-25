Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Tahir Yameen

25th Sep, 2021. 09:26 pm
Madhuri Dixit video

Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress. Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with the film Abodh but after the release of her second film, Tezaab, she was never seen again.

Madhuri Dixit has always been a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry. Her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense have won her millions of fans.

The dance video was shared on Instagram by Madhuri, who is a judge on Dance Deewane 3.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Adsence 300X250

Read More

22 mins ago
Nora Fatehi's recent photos is making the rounds on social media

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Nora delighted her...
24 mins ago
India again plagiarized Pakistani block buster OST ‘Bol Kaffara’

India is now well-known for plagiarizing content from famous films, dramas, songs,...
42 mins ago
Photos: Saboor Aly looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...
1 hour ago
Avneet Kaur looks gorgeous in black and white pictures

Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, dancer, and model who has appeared...
1 hour ago
Hareem Shah shares a joyful moment with her husband Bilal, Watch video

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok....
2 hours ago
Irina Shayk looks stunning in the latest pictures

Irina Shayk is a Russian model. She was born on January 6,...