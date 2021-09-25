Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress. Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with the film Abodh but after the release of her second film, Tezaab, she was never seen again.

Madhuri Dixit has always been a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry. Her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense have won her millions of fans.

The dance video was shared on Instagram by Madhuri, who is a judge on Dance Deewane 3.

Have a look!