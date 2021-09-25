PHOTO: Disha Patani leaves fans drooling as she misses beach days
Disha Patani decided to share a throwback photo from this seaside destination where she left her heart. Disha Patani shared a photo from the Maldives on her Instagram account on Saturday (Today) afternoon.
The 28-year-old actress, Disha Patani can be seen relaxing on the beach, and she is very lovely. In the photo, Disha is wearing a pastel pink bikini. She added a sun and wave emoji and wrote, “Missing.” Disha Patani’s Instagram followers quickly flooded her post with heart and fire emojis.
View this post on Instagram
Disha Patani’s most recent film was Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second collaboration with Salman Khan. The actresses previously worked together in the 2019 film Bharat, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Tabu.
Tiger Shroff’s father, Jackie Shroff, and actor Randeep Hooda play significant parts in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This year’s Eid saw the release of the film. She will soon be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain 2.
Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others.
