Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to shoot for a new song ‘Pathan’

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Mallorca for a song shoot, kicking off their first foreign schedule.

Director Siddharth Anand, along with the rest of the cast and crew, will reportedly travel to the Spanish island city to film a romantic song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

According to a report, the crew will begin filming on October 10 in Mallorca before going on to Cadiz, a city rich in historical landmarks. They will also reportedly shoot in the hilltop town of Vejer de la Frontera in Cádiz.

The report also added that the makers of the movie zeroed in on these locales for the love track as they have rarely been explored in Hindi cinema. They’re also leaving no stone untouched because this is Shah Rukh’s comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus.

In addition to filming the romance track, the filmmakers are expected to shoot some action and combative scenes over the film’s 20-day timeframe. The majority of ‘Pathan’ was shot in Mumbai with SRK and Deepika Padukone.