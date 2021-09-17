WATCH: Salman Khan complimented Alizeh Agnihotri, “how nice u looking”

17th Sep, 2021. 07:08 pm
Salman Khan complimented Alizeh Agnihotri

Bollywood star Salman Khan was very impressed with the commercial video of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who is the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Agnihotri.

According to Indian media reports, Alizeh Agnihotri has recently impressed fans with her performance in a commercial for a jewelry brand.

Now the B-town star Salman also seems to be very impressed with Alizeh’s commercial performance, which has been expressed through a commercial video shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram.

Salman, while sharing the commercial video of Alizeh, wrote, ” Arre wah how nice u looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan… god bless.”

In his post, Salman also expressed his best wishes for Alizeh.

Have a look:

It may be recalled that earlier in 2019, Alizeh’s father actor Atul Agnihotri has revealed that Alizeh will also make her career in Bollywood.

