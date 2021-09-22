Why Shah Rukh Khan throws his phone from the balcony? Fans say ‘announcement kardo yaar’

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 12:36 am
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has starred in another Disney+ Hotstar commercial. In the new Ad, he expresses his dissatisfaction with the streamer’s lack of attention.

A new ad featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been released on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming service has yet to confirm whether it is working on a new project with the actor, but the ads have been generating some intrigue among its fans.

In the most recent Ad, Shah Rukh is becoming increasingly irritated by the streamer’s lack of attention. He asks his PA, played by actor Rajesh Jais, if there has been any word from Disney+ Hotstar as he waves to the crowd of fans under his balcony

He tells Shah Rukh that he could not connect with them as they might be busy considering all the new projects they are launching soon.

Have a look!

