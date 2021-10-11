Abhishek pens down beautiful birthday note for father Amitabh Bachchan: ‘To The Best Father’

Amitabh Bachchan has completed another very successful year around the sun, and his admirers have showered him with love on social media.

One of the greatest birthday greetings came from Amitabh Bachchan’s son, Abhishek Bachchan, who paid homage to his father via a beautiful video.

Abhishek took to Instagram to wish his father a truckload of memories. Abhishek’s video will undoubtedly strike a chord, from his early acting days to the moments they made as a family. The video starts off by referring to Big B as a “great actor, the perfect role model. a great mentor but most importantly: To the best father.”

Abhishek captioned the video, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you.”