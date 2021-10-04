Aryan Khan accuses of abusing drugs For the past four years, cried inconsolably during interrogations

There are major findings in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case. Since Sunday, he has been trending across all social media platforms.

Following a raid on a cruise party in Mumbai on Sunday, Aryan Khan was apprehended. Officials from the NCB presented him in court, and he was subsequently placed on one-day police remand.

However, as reported by India Today, new claims suggest that the celebrity youngster has been doing drugs for a long time and was also abusing drugs during his time in the United Kingdom and Dubai.

According to India Today, Aryan sobbed uncontrollably during the interrogation. During the interrogation, they discovered that the star kid had been doing drugs for about four years. When he was in the UK, Dubai, and other countries, he used to consume drugs. Till now there is no update about his release.

According to India Today, the drugs department forced him to speak on the phone for two minutes with his father, Shah Rukh Khan.

The NCB officials busted a rave party aboard a luxury cruise on the Mumbai sea on Saturday night after they received a tip-off.