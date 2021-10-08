Farah Khan praises Gauri Khan amid the Aryan Khan’s controversy

Following the arrest of son Aryan Khan in a narcotics case, Bollywood actress and choreographer Farah Khan has remarked that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is the “strongest” mother and woman.

Farah Khan revealed this as she shared an encouraging post for Gauri Khan on her 51st birthday.

The filmmaker wished Gauri a happy birthday on Instagram, posting a beautiful snapshot of Shah Rukh and her.

She said, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas..”

Farah further said “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here’s wishing you the best birthday present today. #throwbacklastmonth” followed by heart emojis.

The NCB apprehended Aryan on Sunday. His bail application will be heard today (Friday) in a Mumbai court.