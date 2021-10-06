Hrithik Roshan heaps praise for ex-wife Sussanne at her recent look
Bollywood’s talented actor Hrithik Roshan has recently heaped praises for his ex-wife Sussanne Khan despite being divorced.
Taking to Instagram, Sussanne Khan posted a video clip wherein she can be seen shooting for a lifestyle brand.
She shared the video with the caption: “A cute work outfit a day keeps the doctors away. We have fun while we work with our easy-breezy office looks…BTS shoot day. #NoTimeforTears.”
But what caught our attention is her ex-husband Hrithik’s comment. He wrote, “Looking really cool Sussanne,” followed by a praise emoji.
Here’s Roshan’s reaction:
The lovely celebrity couple had been childhood lovers and got married in 2000. They have two children Hridhaan and Hrehaan. The couple called it quits in 2014.
