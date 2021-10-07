Malaika Arora serves a majestic look in this outfit with a risqué plunge neck
Malaika Arora recently made a glamorous appearance donning a gorgeous silver figure-hugging dress with a risqué plunge neck.
The star is unstoppable when it comes to fashion. Her repertoire and Instagram feed are always peppered with stunning looks.
She took to her Instagram to turn up the heat, showcasing her curves in the structured silver gown. Her makeup is smokey and bronzed with wavy hair. She accessorised it with silver pointy pumps and a layered neckpiece.
The diva increased the temperature with heavy makeup and silver eyeshadow to complete the look.
Take A Look:
View this post on Instagram
