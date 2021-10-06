Mika Singh extends a sarcastic remark for NCB after Aryan Khan’s arrest

Popular Indian singer Mika Singh has taken a jibe at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently and questioned the motive behind the arrest of Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

Mika Singh took to his Twitter and wrote a sarcastic remark for the NCB officials saying: “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots of people were there but I couldn’t see anyone else except #AaryanKhan. Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day..”

Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..

Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.. pic.twitter.com/BJ72yHpkl5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 5, 2021

The singer’s tweet came in response after a local court on Monday extended till October 7 the NCB remand of Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the city coast.

The trio was produced before the court after the end of their one-day custody given to the NCB on Sunday.

However, amidst the drugs controversy, fans of King Khan have taken to the Twitter platform to extend support to SRK.

Earlier, NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan in a drug raid, also arrested Singh with a foreign currency back in 2013 when he was returning from Bangkok.