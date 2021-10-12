Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims that industry has a racism problem, not nepotism

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for an International EMMY for his role in Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, has stated that the film industry has a racism problem, in addition to nepotism.

Indira Tiwari, Nawaz’s co-star in the film, is someone Nawaz hopes will receive another starring part after Serious Men. That, he claims, will be the true triumph.

He told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, “Sudhir saab has immense knowledge about cinema, and his thought process is very practical. He cast her as the heroine, and I can guarantee you that there is so much racism in our industry.”

I will be very happy if she is cast as the lead again. Sudhir Mishra did it, but what about the head honchos in charge? More than nepotism, we have a racism problem.”

He continued, “I fought against it for many years, and I hope that dark-skinned actresses are made heroines; it’s very important. I’m not even talking about skin colour; there is a bias that exists in the industry which needs to end for better films to be made…”

I was rejected for many years only because I’m short and I look a certain way, although I can’t complain now. But there are so many other great actors who fall prey to this kind of bias.”

Nawaz, who rose to prominence with his role in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur Part II, has since acted in films such as Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai, in addition to Serious Men, and has become a poster kid for Indian streaming.