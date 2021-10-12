Shah Rukh Khan worries about his son Aryan’s bail. ‘Both SRK and Gauri devastated’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been going through a difficult period with their son Aryan Khan still imprisoned in the cruise drug raid case.

It’s been over a week since his arrest, and the star youngster, along with the other accused, was transferred to Arthur Road Jail last week.

Shah Rukh Khan has been having restless nights about his son Aryan’s bail, according to a news story in India Today.

Both SRK and Gauri Khan are devastated, as they had not expected their kid to be detained for such a lengthy period of time. India Today said, claiming a close family acquaintance, that the family will decide on Aryan Khan’s future course of action after he returns and things have calmed down.

The source revealed, “It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. While the news of the arrest sent shock waves through the industry, SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter dialling up some of the best experts in the country.”

Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family.”

The source further added that, despite being unable to contact Aryan Khan, Gauri and SRK have been following up with authorities. “Gauri and SRK make multiple calls through the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan.”