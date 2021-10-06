Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday message for her brother-in-law Karan

Sonam Kapoor took to her official social media account to share some previously unseen photos of him and her family.

While sharing the beautiful photos, the beautiful actress, Sonam Kapoor also wrote Karan a heartfelt birthday card. Sonam thanked Karan for looking after her and her sister Rhea in her Instagram post.

“Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you,” wrote Sonam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The actress has time and again expressed how special her friend Karan is. Her note further read, “I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya!” The unseen photographs also featured the actress’ husband Anand Ahuja, her father and actor Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita, and sister Rhea. Anand too reshared the pictures on his Instagram stories.

For those who are unaware, Sonam’s sister Rhea married her longtime beau Karan in a private ceremony. Last month, images of the pair with Sonam, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and others went viral.