Taapsee Pannu describes the difference between a bikini body and an athletic body

Web Desk BOL News

12th Oct, 2021. 11:40 am
Taapsee

Taapsee Pannu, who will soon be featured in the film Rashmi Rocket as an athlete, discussed the differences between nurturing a “bikini body” and an “athlete’s body.” Both have been accomplished by Taapsee Pannu.

In an interview, the actress stated that she had given her team “standing instructions” that she would never use steroids to help her obtain the body required for her role as a track and field athlete in Rashmi Rocket, even if it meant falling short of the targets they had set for her.

Asked about the difference between the two body types, Taapsee told Film Companion. “There’s a big difference. To get a bikini body, you have to follow a streamlined approach, and that is to simply shed weight. Nothing between your skin and bones.”

That’s what you have to achieve, if you look at the kind of bikini body that people expect to see; slim and slender. Now, I don’t have a body type that can complement that kind of look. I am an athletically built person, so even if I get down to skin and bones, you won’t see that petite frame that you see with a lot of other actors.”

She continued, “I was always inclined to have a slightly muscular body which looks like I’ve put in the hard work.”

