20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

For those who were born in the early 1990s, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains memorable. Recall iconic dialogues, dance moves, the characters and the cast. Hope you also remember when Jaya Bachan meets Shah Rukh Khan in a mall and the climax scene when Amitabh Bachan hugs SRK and probably you embarrassed that you still cry. After two decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Poo’ is your alter ego in various instances, and you occasionally feel like Kajol’s Anjali when she destroys a vase (which she labels a ‘gamla’) during Raichand’s party.

The most successful and the then Indian blockbuster K3G completed 20 years. The fans, cast, celebrities paid tribute to the classic in their own way.

K3G was directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions. The main cast included Amitabh Bachan, Shahrukh Khan, Jaya Bachan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and it even featured Aryan Khan.

A week before dharma production shared a post of the milestone and asked followers to celebrate with them.

This entire week, it’s all about loving – #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham as this eternal classic turns 20! A film that inspired a whole generation to celebrate family, love & all good things in life. Come celebrate with us and stay tuned for some P.H.A.T surprises! #20YearsOfK3G pic.twitter.com/H1Hnd2iWBA — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 7, 2021

The choreographer, Farah Khan, posted a musical tribute with Karan Johar, to one of the most super-hit songs of the film, Bole Chudiyan Bole Kangna.

On this occasion, several renowned celebs are sending blessings and reactions. Likewise, Alia Bhatt shared a post and captioned, “No one is better than Poo. Only, of course, the best actor of our times, my darling Alia.”