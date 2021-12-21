83 has a special moment for every Pakistani to cherish, reveals Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has a special moment for Pakistanis to cherish, revealed the actor in a recent press conference.
The movie that has been in the making since 2019 is based on India’s momentous win in the Cricket World Cup 1983.
The Padmaavat actor has essayed former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in 83.
Singh along with his star wife Depeepika Padukone have been promoting the movie for quite some time and revealed during a press session that the audience in Pakistan will find a special moment for them in the film.
“There is a very special moment that will make you happy as a Pakistani”, Ranveer disclosed.
The Ram-Leela actor also said that this is a film for everyone and is filled with numerous moments to cherish.
The Kabir Khan directorial is shot majorly in London and parts of India and is all set to hit the theaters this month.
