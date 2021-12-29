Akshay Kumar pours his heart out for wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday
Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her birthday today and her husband Akshay Kumar grabbed the chance to pour his heart out on her big day.
Akshay took to his Instagram and wished, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride….. Happy Birthday Tina”.
Khanna is a famous interior designer, film producer, a successful former actress and a columnist who left the industry years ago but still remains in the eyes of media and her fans.
Twinkle, daughter of the iconic star Rajesh Khanna, shares her big day with her father.
The love birds of B-Town share a very unconventional bond that others can only dream of.
Let’s have a look at the adorable pictures of Akshay and Twinkle.
