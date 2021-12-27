Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna shares sneak peeks from Maldives
Before the New Year, Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna flew to the Maldives with their daughter Nitara. Twinkle’s 48th birthday will be celebrated at the gorgeous spot, and the couple shared candid videos from there.
Akshay shared a video of him cycling to his ocean-view cottage and wrote, “When your Monday looks like a Sunday.” He can be seen an animal print shirt and black shorts, cycling barefoot while enjoying the cool breeze. The song Rait Zara Si from his latest release Atrangi Re played in the background.
Twinkle posted a video of herself going happily down the wooden road to their cottage before sprinting over to hug Nitara, who she had met along the way.
She captioned the video, “Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak.”
Akshay had a busy year, with his film Atrangi Re just premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. He makes a cameo appearance in the Aanand L Rai film, which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.
