Alia and Ranbir caught on camera leaving Mumbai

The cutest B-Town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together at the airport as the love birds are heading to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

As the sources revealed, Bhatt and Kapoor were seen leaving Mumbai to welcome the new year and celebrate the occasion together all wrapped up in warmth and love.

Read more: Is Ranbir-Alia Finally Tying the Knot?

Both the stars have been dating for quite some time and are all set to tie the knot in the upcoming months.

The couple has now been very open about their relationship and left no doubts for the fans about their bond.

It is not the only instance when the couple was caught together, Alia and Ranbir were captured many times by the camera enjoying life with each other.

Read more: ‘Humari Shadi Kab Hogi?’ Ranbir, Alia Bhatt teases each other

As per rumour mill suggests, the couple will not be going for a destination wedding instead will go for a simple event in Mumbai.