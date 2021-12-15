Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji look for blessing at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji look for blessing at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Brahmastra. Photo: Insta

Befor launching the motion poster of the most awaited film Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji reached Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared photographes from the holy visit to the gurdwara.

Read more: Amitabh Bachchan gives the first glimpse at Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva in Brahmastra

Student of the year star can be seen in a mint green ethnic dress with a covered head and a striking smile of her face. The diva posed with director of the film, Ayan Mukerji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



She captioned the post, blessings.. gratitude.. light”

Read more: Here’s why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding got postponed again

Recently, Bollywood mega actor Amitabh Bachan shared the first motion poster glimp of Brahmastra. The poster unveiled the superstar Ranbir Kapoor’s heroic look.

Karan Johar is the producer of the movie. The cast included Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachan and others.