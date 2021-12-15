Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji look for blessing at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Brahmastra
Befor launching the motion poster of the most awaited film Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji reached Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared photographes from the holy visit to the gurdwara.
Read more: Amitabh Bachchan gives the first glimpse at Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva in Brahmastra
Student of the year star can be seen in a mint green ethnic dress with a covered head and a striking smile of her face. The diva posed with director of the film, Ayan Mukerji.
View this post on Instagram
She captioned the post, blessings.. gratitude.. light”
Read more: Here’s why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding got postponed again
Recently, Bollywood mega actor Amitabh Bachan shared the first motion poster glimp of Brahmastra. The poster unveiled the superstar Ranbir Kapoor’s heroic look.
Karan Johar is the producer of the movie. The cast included Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachan and others.
Read More
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Throw Wedding Reception Date Revealed
As reported by India Media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have planned their wedding...
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic sets internet aflame with new bold photos
Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan popularly known for her...
Sajal Aly looks breathtaking in recent shoot
The gorgeous actress, Sajal Aly looked adorable in a recent photoshoot. She...
Who thinks we spread “Fahashi” should promptly get rid of their TV, says Ushna Shah
Pakistani actress Ushna Shah delivered a message to those who criticize the...
Amitabh Bachan pens special message for Vicky Kaushal’s father
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot on December 9...