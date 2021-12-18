Alia Bhatt flaunts her dance moves at friend’s bachelorette party

Alia Bhatt was recently seen at an open-air bachelorette celebration on the outskirts of Mumbai with her best friends, and her school buddy, Meghna Goyal, who uploaded a few videos from the intimate event on Instagram.

The Brahmastra actor was spotted in a garden with her close pals, including Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan, with a large dining table in the middle.

Carpets were laid along a path leading up to the table. The outside setting was completed by tying together a tent-like wooden structure and wrapping fairy lights around it.

Alia and her friends were seen dancing to the song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Yes Boss in one of the videos. A guitarist at the venue was performing a cover of the song.

