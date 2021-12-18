Alia Bhatt flaunts her dance moves at friend’s bachelorette party

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 06:35 pm
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt grooves to Shah Rukh Khan’s song

Alia Bhatt was recently seen at an open-air bachelorette celebration on the outskirts of Mumbai with her best friends, and her school buddy, Meghna Goyal, who uploaded a few videos from the intimate event on Instagram.

The Brahmastra actor was spotted in a garden with her close pals, including Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan, with a large dining table in the middle.

Carpets were laid along a path leading up to the table. The outside setting was completed by tying together a tent-like wooden structure and wrapping fairy lights around it.

Alia Bhatt with her friends.&nbsp;

Alia and her friends were seen dancing to the song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Yes Boss in one of the videos. A guitarist at the venue was performing a cover of the song.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anush 🦭 (@anushkaranjan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anush 🦭 (@anushkaranjan)

