Alia Bhatt goes ‘oh my’ as her mother shares adorable memories
Soni Razdan made a video montage of old photographs with her husband Mahesh Bhatt and their kids Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. In her caption, she wrote, “When we were younger, so much younger than today.”
Soni, Mahesh, Alia, and Shaheen were photographed at several gatherings in the video. Soni was photographed gazing fondly at Mahesh in one photo. Alia sat on her mother’s lap in another, and the backdrop wall was covered with balloons.
One photo also featured Alia feeding Soni a piece of cake. Michelle Gurevich’s End of An Era played in the background.
“Oh myyyyyyyyyyy,” Alia commented on the post. Fans also reacted. “Wow Soni aunty, such cute pics! Good ol days,” one wrote. Another gushed over ‘tiny baby Aloo’, while a third said, “Omg this is adorableeee.”
Alia is now promoting SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is known in Hindi as Rise Roar Revolt, Telugu as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, and Tamil as Raththam Ranam Rowthiram.
